Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin Loses Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times - Ruling

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has lost her defamation suit against the New York Times after the judge and the jury in the case ruled that the publication did not commit libel with an editorial linking her with the shooting of a former congresswoman .

"I think this (was) an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the (New York) Times," Judge Jed Rakoff said of his ruling, which was made before he deliberated on the case. "The law here sets a very high standard (for malice). The court finds that that standard has not been met."

The jury later returned the verdict that The New York Times had not libeled Republican party member Palin with its editorial linking her with the 2011 shooting of Gabby Giffords, a former Democrat congresswoman from the state of Arizona.

Giffords and 18 others were shot during a political meeting held in a supermarket parking lot in Arizona on January 8, 2011. Six people were killed and Giffords, who was critically wounded, survived.

The New York Times editorial "America's Lethal politics" said there was a connection between a 2010 advertisement by Palin's Political Action Committee and the mass shooting a year later in Arizona. But there was no evidence that the man who shot Giffords was motivated by Palin.

The New York Times altered the language of the editorial and published a correction within less than a day after readers noted there was no link between Palin and the Giffords shooting. But the newspaper did not apologize to Palin, who filed her lawsuit soon thereafter.