ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at the age of 84 years, the office of incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said.

Bouteflika resigned following the 2019 protests after about 20 years in power.