Former Algerian Presidential Candidate Again Detained For Questioning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:24 PM

Former Algerian Presidential Candidate Again Detained for Questioning

Former Algerian presidential candidate Ali Ghediri was detained for a second questioning on Thursday, hours after being allowed to walk free, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Former Algerian presidential candidate Ali Ghediri was detained for a second questioning on Thursday, hours after being allowed to walk free, local media said.

The retired general was taken away in Algiers last evening and released in the early hours of Thursday before being detained again later in the morning, the TSA news website said.

It cited sources close to Ghediri who said he had been asked "all sorts of questions but it's clear that this is political ... Ghediri retired in 2015... He wants to do politics."

Ghediri is one of many Algerian politicians held as part of a sprawling graft probe into the inner circle of ousted President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Two ex-prime ministers, Abdelmalek Sellal and Ahmed Ouyahia, are in custody.

