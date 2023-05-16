UrduPoint.com

Former Ambassador Sullivan Says US Shouldn't Give Up Entirely On Engaging With Russia

The United States should not stop its efforts to engage with the Russian government despite tensions, former US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States should not stop its efforts to engage with the Russian government despite tensions, former US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"As difficult as it is to pursue diplomacy in this context, we should not give up entirely on engaging with the Russian government where our interests so require.

But our interests do not require pleading with the Russians for dialogue whether it's on arms control or the war in Ukraine," Sullivan told a Senate hearing.

Sullivan claimed, however, that the Russian government cannot be trusted.

"We should approach any proposed engagement or negotiation from a position of strength and confidence," he added.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow and sent billions of Dollars in military assistance to Kiev, resulting in an unprecedented cooling in relations.

