UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Argentine President De La Rua Dead At 81

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Former Argentine president de la Rua dead at 81

Argentine former head of state Fernando de la Rua -- who was famously evacuated by helicopter from the presidential palace during the 2001 economic crisis -- died Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the age of 81

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Argentine former head of state Fernando de la Rua -- who was famously evacuated by helicopter from the presidential palace during the 2001 economic crisis -- died Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the age of 81.

"I share in the pain of his family," said President Mauricio Macri, in announcing his death. "His democratic journey deserves recognition by all Argentinians."De la Rua, who served from 1999 to 2001, died Tuesday at dawn in a clinic in the capital where he had been hospitalized with heart and kidney problems, according to local media.

Related Topics

Died Buenos Aires Family Media All From Share

Recent Stories

DLD, UBL to manage and service OA accounts

3 minutes ago

New Greek Cabinet Sworn In

52 seconds ago

Spanish Security Firm Spied on Assange in Ecuadori ..

54 seconds ago

Over 30 shops demolished in anti-encroachment oper ..

55 seconds ago

Corrupt elements will not allow to rob government, ..

58 seconds ago

Indian tycoon Adani rejects Australian mine critic ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.