Former Argentine President de la Rua Dies at Age of 81 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Former Argentine President Fernando de la Rua died on Tuesday at the age of 81 years, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, media said that the 81-year-old politician, who led the country from 1999-2001, had been taken to the Alexander Fleming Hospital in Buenos Aires for heart and kidney failure.

Argentina declared three-day mourning over the death of de la Rua, the Todo Noticias media outlet reported.

"I feel sorrow for the death of former President Fernando de la Rua. His life of a democratic politician deserves respect from all Argentinians," incumbent President Mauricio Macri wrote on his Twitter page.

De la Rua resigned as the president in 2001 amid mass protests, caused by the deep economic crisis in the country.