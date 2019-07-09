UrduPoint.com
Former Argentine President De La Rua Hospitalized In Serious Condition - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:02 PM

Former Argentine President Fernando de la Rua was urgently hospitalized and is in serious condition, the Todo Noticias news portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the family of the former head of state.

On Monday, the 81-year-old politician, who led the country from 1999-2001, was taken to the Alexander Fleming Hospital in Buenos Aires for heart and kidney failure, the publication said.

According to sources, de la Rua's family is still hopeful he will recover despite the fact that his condition remains serious.

Todo Noticias recalled that de la Rua was urgently hospitalized in January due to heart problems and discharged a month later. The former president also experienced serious health problems last year, when he suffered two heart attacks.

