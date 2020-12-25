Former Argentine President in Induced Coma After Suffering Kidney Failure - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The ex-president of Argentina, Carlos Menem, was put into an induced coma after suffering kidney failure, Argentine news agency Clarin said.

According to the media, the 90-year-old ex-president was transferred to a hospital in Buenos Aires 10 days ago due to a urinary infection that was complicated by heart problems.

On Sunday, his personal doctor, Luis de la Fuente, showed optimism about the president's health, saying his condition is "stable".

Carlos Menem was the president from 1989-1999. In 2020, Menem was twice admitted to medical centers.