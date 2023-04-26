UrduPoint.com

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Former Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson formally announced he is running for president in the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Former Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson formally announced he is running for president in the 2024 election.

"Today, I am announcing that I am a candidate for president of the United States," Hutchinson said during a speech.

The United States needs to stop the break-the-bank Federal spending leading to high interest rates, the federal budget must be balanced, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson added that the United States needs to secure the US southern border, adopt a pro-growth energy policy, avoid yielding to China in terms of global leadership, and assure the United States will stand with its allies on global matters.

On Ukraine, Hutchinson said the best way to prevent a long conflict in Ukraine is to help Kiev "win.

"

Hutchinson will compete for the Republican presidential nomination in a pool with other prominent candidates, including former President Donald Trump and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Hutchinson served as governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2021, and was a member of the US Congress from 1997� to 2001. Moreover, Hutchinson also served in the Bush administration as Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Border and Transportation Security following the September 11 attacks, and Drug Enforcement Administration chief.

In 1982, President Ronald Regan appointed Hutchinson to be the US Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Related Topics

Election Governor United Nations Ukraine China Budget Trump Kiev Hutchinson United States September Border Congress 2015 From Best

Recent Stories

US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property ..

US Adds Bulgaria, Belarus to Intellectual Property Rights Watch List - Report

6 minutes ago
 Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Com ..

Al Shamsi chairs 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting

11 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meetin ..

UAE Pro League board holds its 9th periodic meeting

12 minutes ago
 Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperat ..

Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperation With US - Prime Minister

12 minutes ago
 Tarar affirms Parliament's authority to allocate f ..

Tarar affirms Parliament's authority to allocate funds for Punjab elections

6 minutes ago
 USAID Supports Staff in Sudan by Increasing Salari ..

USAID Supports Staff in Sudan by Increasing Salaries, Providing Advance Payments ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.