Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Former Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson formally announced he is running for president in the 2024 election.

"Today, I am announcing that I am a candidate for president of the United States," Hutchinson said during a speech.

The United States needs to stop the break-the-bank Federal spending leading to high interest rates, the federal budget must be balanced, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson added that the United States needs to secure the US southern border, adopt a pro-growth energy policy, avoid yielding to China in terms of global leadership, and assure the United States will stand with its allies on global matters.

On Ukraine, Hutchinson said the best way to prevent a long conflict in Ukraine is to help Kiev "win.

Hutchinson will compete for the Republican presidential nomination in a pool with other prominent candidates, including former President Donald Trump and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Hutchinson served as governor of Arkansas from 2015 to 2021, and was a member of the US Congress from 1997� to 2001. Moreover, Hutchinson also served in the Bush administration as Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Border and Transportation Security following the September 11 attacks, and Drug Enforcement Administration chief.

In 1982, President Ronald Regan appointed Hutchinson to be the US Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.