Former Armenian President Kocharyan To Appeal Rearrest Verdict - Attorney

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:41 PM

The attorneys of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, prosecuted on charges of overthrowing the constitutional order during the 2008 political protests in his country, are going to appeal a recent court ruling to rearrest him, Elina Saakova, a spokesperson for Kocharyan's legal team, told Sputnik on Tuesday

The Armenian Court of Appeals annulled earlier on Tuesday the ruling of a first instance court to release former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan and placed him under arrest again.

"The Appeals Court ruling will definitely be appealed," Saakova said, adding that Kocharyan's attorneys were preparing to approach a court of cassation.

Kocharyan, who served as president from 1998 to 2008, was charged with attempts to overthrow Armenia's constitutional order by suppressing opposition protests on March 1-2, 2008. He has denounced the accusations as fabricated.

The protests were held by supporters of then-presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrosyan, who rejected the results of the February 2008 election, won by Kocharyan's ally Serzh Sargsyan.

The rallies led to clashes with police and army who dispersed protesters. Ten people were killed and around 200 were injured.

