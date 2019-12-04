Former Armenian President Sargsyan Faces Embezzlement Charges - Investigators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Armenia 's special investigation service said Wednesday it had pressed charges of large-scale embezzlement against former president Serzh Sargsyan.

"As president of Armenia, Sargsyan, from January 25 to February 7, 2013, organized the embezzlement of funds from the state on a particularly large scale in the amount of 489.

16 million drams [over $1 million]," the service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the embezzlement took place in the framework of a government program to sell diesel fuel to farmers at affordable prices in order to carry out agricultural ativities in spring.

Sargsyan will remain free of custody on order not to leave the country, the investigators said.