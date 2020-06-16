Former Audi Executive Arrested in Croatia Over 'Diesel Scandal' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Axel Eiser, a former Audi executive, was arrested in Croatia on charges of involvement in the diesel scandal, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Eiser was one of four executives at the Volkswagen subsidiary indicted in the United States last January on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud against the US, conspiracy for the purpose of financial fraud and violation of the US Clean Air Act.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later filed fraud charges against former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn.

According to Handelsblatt, the US authorities apparently issued an international arrest warrant for Eiser and other former company executives months ago leading to the arrest of the 59-year-old in Croatia.

Volkswagen, Audi's parent company, was previously accused by the US of equipping diesel cars with software that underestimated actual emissions. The US government ordered the conglomerate to withdraw 482,000 vehicles of Volkswagen and Audi brands sold in the country in 2009-2015. In January 2017, Volkswagen agreed with the US authorities to pay a fine of $4.3 billion.

In December 2018, Audi announced the recall of 64,000 cars with diesel engines due to violations.