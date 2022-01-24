UrduPoint.com

Former Australian Prime Minister Blasts UK Foreign Secretary's China Remarks As 'Demented'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 03:17 PM

Former Australian Prime Minister Blasts UK Foreign Secretary's China Remarks as 'Demented'

Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating admonished the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for remarking that China could launch an assault in the Pacific region in coordination with Russia, and said that Australia must embark on its own path in Asia independently of London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating admonished the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for remarking that China could launch an assault in the Pacific region in coordination with Russia, and said that Australia must embark on its own path in Asia independently of London.

Truss gave an interview to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Saturday, in which she claims that cooperation between "aggressors," like Russia and China is gaining momentum, without ruling out the possibility of China embarking on an assault in the Indo-Pacific "following a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

"Remarks by the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss that China could engage in military aggression in the Pacific, encouraged by Russia's contingent moves against Ukraine, are nothing short of demented," Keating told the Australian Pearls and Irritations public policy journal on Sunday.

Keating defined Truss's remarks as irresponsible, stressing that they are grounded in the Australian government's "desperate promotion of Britain as a strategic partner of Australia in a policy of containment of China."

"Truss would do us all a favor by hightailing it back to her collapsing, disreputable government, leaving Australia to find its own way in Asia," Keating said.

He stressed that the UK's influence in East Asia has come to naught since the end of its imperial holdings and military commitments in the region.

"The reality is Britain does not add up to a row of beans when it comes to East Asia. Britain took its main battle fleet out of East Asia in 1904 and finally packed it in with its 'East of Suez' policy in the 1970s. And it has never been back," Keating claimed, adding that the UK "suffers delusions of grandeur and relevance deprivation."

"Australia's great Foreign 'non minister', Marise Payne, supported by the increasingly strident Defense Minister Peter Dutton, standing beside the British Foreign Secretary looking wistfully for Britain's lost worlds of the 19th and 20th centuries. Really," Keating added.

He also noted that China indeed does not demonstrate an aggressor's behavior, citing Xi Jinping as saying at Davos economic forum last week that "major economies should see the world as one community."

Truss and UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace arrived in Australia on January 20 to discuss bilateral ties alongside the economic and security situation in the region. As part of her visit, Truss repeatedly claimed that China and Russia are consolidating their influence through collaborating with autocracies and harnessing bilateral cooperation, posing a threat to regional and global security, while praising joint counter efforts by Australia, the UK and the rest of "the free world."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Ukraine Russia China Visit Sydney London Suez Wallace United Kingdom January Sunday All Government Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camp ..

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camping in Dubai in the first mont ..

8 minutes ago
 Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse ..

Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse of Vamika

15 minutes ago
 Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spen ..

Eurozone growth slows as Omicron measures hit spending

32 seconds ago
 Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket t ..

Bismah Maroof to lead the national women cricket team

56 minutes ago
 NATO Chief to Meet With Top UK Diplomat in Brussel ..

NATO Chief to Meet With Top UK Diplomat in Brussels

33 seconds ago
 Taiwan reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 51 new COVID-19 cases

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.