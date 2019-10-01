UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Austria Far-right Leader Leaves Politics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Former Austria far-right leader leaves politics

The disgraced former leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) announced Tuesday "a total withdrawal from politics and public life" after scandals centred around him sent the party plummeting in snap elections

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The disgraced former leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) announced Tuesday "a total withdrawal from politics and public life" after scandals centred around him sent the party plummeting in snap elections.

Heinz-Christian Strache, who led the FPOe for 14 years, was forced to resign in May as vice-chancellor and party chief over the so-called "Ibiza-gate" tapes which showed him appearing to offer public contracts to a woman he believed was a Russian oligarch's niece in return for campaign help.

In order to "avoid at all costs an ordeal or any division for the FPOe", Strache told journalists Tuesday that he was "suspending" his membership of the party until allegations against him are fully investigated and that he would undertake a "total withdrawal from politics and public life".

"I do all this with the big plea to continue the unity within the party family, to fight injustices and defamation together and not allow any split," he said in a statement broadcast on national televison.

The tapes scandal brought down the government, in which the FPOe had served as a junior coalition partner to the centre-right People's Party (OeVP), and led to early elections last week, in which the FPOe was harshly punished by voters.

The party plunged to 16 percent, down 10 points from its results in the last parliamentary election in 2017.

Earlier this month yet more allegations emerged against Strache, this time concerning his use of FPOe party funds.

While apologising for his mistakes, Strache continued to insist on Tuesday that he had been the victim of a conspiracy targeting the party before the elections and dismissed all allegations against him as false.

Related Topics

Election Scandal Russia Split Austria May Women 2017 Family All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Court acquits three accused in separate cases

3 minutes ago

U.S. retail association says tariffs could make fo ..

3 minutes ago

PTI's municipal services program would strenghten ..

3 minutes ago

Laborers' stage protest rally against ban on use o ..

3 minutes ago

Civil judge 'approached' to release three suspects ..

4 minutes ago

PM takes notice of delayed petitions with public e ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.