Former Austrian Chancellor Resigns From Russian Railways Board of Directors

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Former Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Thursday that he had resigned as a member of the board of directors of state-owned Russian Railways (RZD) over its involvement in "war logistics.

"In early hours of today, I informed the bodies of Joint Stock Company Russian Railways that I am immediately resigning my mandate in the board of directors. As of last night, RZD has actually become part of war logistics. I deeply regret that," Kern told Austria's newspaper Der Standard.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine in response to the Donbas republics' request for assistance in countering aggression of the Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian civilians were not in danger.