Former Austrian Foreign Minister Hopes to Have Meeting With Russian President in Future

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl hopes to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if his schedule allows it, she told Sputnik on Friday.

The Russian president visited Kneissl's wedding last year, where he made a toast and danced with the then-chief Austrian diplomat.

"I do not plan anything at all at the moment.

I have returned to my creative work, I am writing several books. I hope a meeting will be possible if the president's schedule allows it. But it is not for me to decide, everything is up to him in the end," Kneissl said.

She also told Sputnik about her so-called inspiring exchanges with Putin and noted that the Russian leader had always found time for tete-a-tete conversations.

Kneissl, an expert on the middle East, was the Austrian foreign minister in Sebastian Kurz's government from 2017 to 2019.