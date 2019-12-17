UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Austrian Minister Says 'Bold' Politicians Needed To Transform EU-Russia Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Former Austrian Minister Says 'Bold' Politicians Needed to Transform EU-Russia Relations

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The relations between Moscow and Brussels are in need of a new dynamic that can only be brought about by bold politicians, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I think we need a new dynamic, and for that, we need [to have] personalities in our politics that can be bold. If I remained a minister I would continue speaking out against this antagonization of Russia and for pragmatic relations with it, especially in the EU. Unfortunately, there are many voices that continue slowing down the process," Kneissl said.

She added that Russia and Europe had many joint social and cultural projects, such as the Sochi Dialogue Russian-Austrian Civil Society Forum and the Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum.

"I think there are many countries that would like to set up something similar with Moscow. But it is all [about] culture, society, civil society. But many entrepreneurs, in my opinion, are likely to be more interested in the possibility of once again having normal business dealings in Russia. Business opportunities in Russia just remain untapped due to the current situation," Kneissl said.

Kneissl, an expert on the middle East, served as foreign minister in Sebastian Kurz's government from 2017-2019. She came under considerable media scrutiny when Russian President Vladimir Putin attended her wedding last year.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Europe Civil Society Marriage Brussels Vladimir Putin Sochi Petersburg Middle East Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Youth can promote good image of country through so ..

6 minutes ago

Illegal furniture workshops sealed

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to Sindh government on ..

6 minutes ago

Foolproof security of churches ordered: Shoaib Das ..

6 minutes ago

National Assembly to hold dialogue on role of Parl ..

6 minutes ago

Cannabis possession case; Accused sent on judicial ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.