Former Austrian Minister Says 'Bold' Politicians Needed to Transform EU-Russia Relations

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The relations between Moscow and Brussels are in need of a new dynamic that can only be brought about by bold politicians, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I think we need a new dynamic, and for that, we need [to have] personalities in our politics that can be bold. If I remained a minister I would continue speaking out against this antagonization of Russia and for pragmatic relations with it, especially in the EU. Unfortunately, there are many voices that continue slowing down the process," Kneissl said.

She added that Russia and Europe had many joint social and cultural projects, such as the Sochi Dialogue Russian-Austrian Civil Society Forum and the Petersburg Dialogue Russian-German Public Forum.

"I think there are many countries that would like to set up something similar with Moscow. But it is all [about] culture, society, civil society. But many entrepreneurs, in my opinion, are likely to be more interested in the possibility of once again having normal business dealings in Russia. Business opportunities in Russia just remain untapped due to the current situation," Kneissl said.

Kneissl, an expert on the middle East, served as foreign minister in Sebastian Kurz's government from 2017-2019. She came under considerable media scrutiny when Russian President Vladimir Putin attended her wedding last year.