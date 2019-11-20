Former Benin leader to return for talks after months of exile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :

Boni Yayi quit the West African nation in June ostensibly for medical treatment after being confined to his home following his criticism of one-sided parliamentary elections that sparked protests.

He was due to meet rival Talon alongside a delegation from regional bloc ECOWAS and would then jet out of the country immediately after the encounter, sources said.

Government spokesman Alain Orounla described the event as a "festive meeting between two great statesmen," which would take place "in the coming hours."The regional representatives had been sent "to witness this summit," Orounla said.