Former Benin Leader To Return For Talks After Months Of Exile
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:33 PM
Benin's former leader Thomas Boni Yayi was expected to fly home Wednesday for a brief meeting with President Patrice Talon, five months after leaving de-facto house arrest amid a political standoff
Boni Yayi quit the West African nation in June ostensibly for medical treatment after being confined to his home following his criticism of one-sided parliamentary elections that sparked protests.
He was due to meet rival Talon alongside a delegation from regional bloc ECOWAS and would then jet out of the country immediately after the encounter, sources said.
Government spokesman Alain Orounla described the event as a "festive meeting between two great statesmen," which would take place "in the coming hours."The regional representatives had been sent "to witness this summit," Orounla said.