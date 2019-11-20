UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Benin Leader To Return For Talks After Months Of Exile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Former Benin leader to return for talks after months of exile

Benin's former leader Thomas Boni Yayi was expected to fly home Wednesday for a brief meeting with President Patrice Talon, five months after leaving de-facto house arrest amid a political standoff

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Benin's former leader Thomas Boni Yayi was expected to fly home Wednesday for a brief meeting with President Patrice Talon, five months after leaving de-facto house arrest amid a political standoff.

Boni Yayi quit the West African nation in June ostensibly for medical treatment after being confined to his home following his criticism of one-sided parliamentary elections that sparked protests.

He was due to meet rival Talon alongside a delegation from regional bloc ECOWAS and would then jet out of the country immediately after the encounter, sources said.

Government spokesman Alain Orounla described the event as a "festive meeting between two great statesmen," which would take place "in the coming hours."The regional representatives had been sent "to witness this summit," Orounla said.

Related Topics

June Event From

Recent Stories

National Media Council organises workshop on ‘Go ..

6 minutes ago

Two die, three injure in Loralai attack

3 minutes ago

FPCCI hails relocation of Pak trade missions

3 minutes ago

Accountability process in cooperative dept to be e ..

3 minutes ago

Disbursement of special compensatory package among ..

3 minutes ago

Idris Khattak likely forcibly disappeared

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.