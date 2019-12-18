Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Pary Says Ready to Run for President in 2020 Election

(@imziishan)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary told Sputnik on Wednesday that he was ready to be a presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) in the 2020 election if his party appointed him.

"If the social movements, the Bolivian people and our party decide so, I am ready to face the challenge and work to give Bolivia a true democracy and be able to restore our economic, political and social stability," he confirmed when asked about his possible candidacy.