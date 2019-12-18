UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Pary Says Ready To Run For President In 2020 Election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:22 PM

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Pary Says Ready to Run for President in 2020 Election

Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary told Sputnik on Wednesday that he was ready to be a presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) in the 2020 election if his party appointed him

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Former Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary told Sputnik on Wednesday that he was ready to be a presidential candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) in the 2020 election if his party appointed him.

"If the social movements, the Bolivian people and our party decide so, I am ready to face the challenge and work to give Bolivia a true democracy and be able to restore our economic, political and social stability," he confirmed when asked about his possible candidacy.

Related Topics

Election Democracy Bolivia 2020

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone opens &#039;Business Hub&#039; for ..

53 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 18 Dec 2019

28 seconds ago

US stocks add to records; FedEx slumps

29 seconds ago

Tallinn Threatening Sputnik Estonia Employees With ..

31 seconds ago

Serie A's monkey compaign 'too provocative', say L ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.