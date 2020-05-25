UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Bolivian Health Minister Jailed For 3 Months Over Corrupt Ventilator Purchase

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Former Bolivian Health Minister Jailed for 3 Months Over Corrupt Ventilator Purchase

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A judge in Bolivia has placed former Health Minister Marcelo Navajas in pretrial detention for three months over the corrupt purchase of ventilators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper La Razon reports.

Navajas was arrested this past week while still in office. After the minister was detained, interim President Jeanine Anez Chavez removed him from his post.

During a 10-hour court hearing on Sunday, judge Hugo Huacani ordered Navajas to be incarcerated at La Paz's San Pedro prison, the newspaper stated. Three other officials, including Fernando Valenzuela, the former legal affairs director at Bolivia's Health Ministry, have also been placed in pretrial detention for six months.

The scandal relates to the purchase of ventilators from Spain, which, upon arrival, were found not to meet World Health Organization standards. Later, it became known that the Bolivian government paid more than $27,000 for each of the 170 ventilators, a fee many times higher than market value.

Since the start of the outbreak, 6,263 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bolivia as of Monday, including 348 new positive tests that were confirmed over the preceding 24 hours. The country's coronavirus disease death toll currently stands at 250.

Related Topics

Hearing World Scandal La Paz San Pedro Spain Bolivia Sunday Market Post From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

21 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

22 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.