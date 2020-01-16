UrduPoint.com
Former Bolivian Interior Minister Charged With Influence Peddling - Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Bolivia's prosecutors charged former Interior Minister Carlos Romero, from the government of ex-President Evo Morales, with failure to effectively perform duties and influence peddling, the office of the attorney general has announced.

Romero was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of corruption and brought to the prosecutor's office for questioning. Morales called the arrest illegal.

"The prosecutor's office of the department of La Paz on Wednesday charged the minister of government, Carlos G.R.B. [Carlos Gustavo Romero Bonifaz], with supposedly committing crimes � negligence and influence peddling," the prosecution said in a statement released late on Wednesday.

Late last year, Bolivia experienced a change in leadership following mass protests against the results of the October general election, which saw the re-election Morales. Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake.

This resulted in the upper house's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup.

