Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Former Bolivian Interior Minister Receives Asylum at Argentinean Embassy in La Paz- Source

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Former Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero, who resigned along with President Evo Morales and other members of the government, received asylum at the Argentinean Embassy in Bolivia's La Paz, a source in the Argentinean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"He [Romero] is under protection," the source said.

In the October 20 election, Morales won the first round, but his main rival, Carlos Mesa, contested the victory. Morales finally stepped down last Sunday after the national armed forces had urged him to do so amid the ongoing unrest against his re-election win. The power was assumed by the opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez.

A number of countries, including Argentine, Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico have described the events in Bolivia ” accompanied by violent rallies, attacks on officials, arson incidents and occupation of buildings ” as a coup.

More Stories From World

