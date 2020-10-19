UrduPoint.com
Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa Concedes Defeat In Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa Concedes Defeat in Presidential Election

Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa, the main rival of the Movement to Socialism in the presidential election, acknowledged the results of a quick vote count, according to which Socialist candidate Luis Arce won in the first round

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa, the main rival of the Movement to Socialism in the presidential election, acknowledged the results of a quick vote count, according to which Socialist candidate Luis Arce won in the first round.

"The result of the quick vote count is convincing and clear the difference between the first candidate and our movement is big ... We accept this result and believe that the final figures of the official vote count will change little," Mesa said during a press conference streamed on Facebook.

