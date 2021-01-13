Former Bolivian President Evo Morales Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Radio Kawsachun Coca news outlet reported.

Radio Kawsachun Coca is believed to be affiliated with the Cochabamba coca producers federation led by Morales.

"According to the laboratory analyzes carried out in the last hours on former President Evo Morales, COVID-19 was detected. He is in a stable condition, and is undergoing treatment and receiving medical assistance," a press statement, released by the outlet on Facebook, read.

Morales has previously denied information that he had contracted the coronavirus and accused the right-wing forces of spreading misinformation. However, he admitted that he had a cough.