Former Bolivian President Morales Arrives in Argentina as Refugee - Argentine Top Diplomat

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, ousted amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, on Thursday has landed in Argentina, where is expected to receive a refugee status, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, ousted amid the ongoing political crisis in the country, on Thursday has landed in Argentina , where is expected to receive a refugee status, Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola announced.

"He [Morales] has just arrived at the international terminal of Ezeiza International Airport [in Buenos Aires] and I think he has come to stay," Sola told Argentina's TN broadcaster.

Sola added that Morales arrived in the country together with former Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera after the Argentine Foreign Ministry granted them asylum the day before. The Argentine Interior Ministry will process their refugee status in the next few hours, he said.