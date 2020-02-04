UrduPoint.com
Former Bolivian President Morales Officially Registered As Candidate For Senate

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Former Bolivian President Morales Officially Registered As Candidate for Senate

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was registered on Monday as a candidate for the Senate from the Cochabamba Department in the May elections, a member of Morales' Movement to Socialism (MAS) party said.

"Our brother, President Evo Morales, is on the official lists of the Cochabamba Department as the first one on the list of candidates for the Senate," Leonardo Losa said.

Morales earlier said his representative, who dealt with the procedures necessary for his election to parliament, had been detained. The ex-president of Bolivia also said that all of his documents had been stolen.

However, Losa said the registration of the ex-president as a candidate had been carried out "in line with the law."

