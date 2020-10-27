UrduPoint.com
Former Bolivian President Morales Says Hopes To Return To His Country On November 11

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales told Sputnik that he hopes to return to his homeland from Argentina on November 11, as federations of the Tropic and trade unions have made such requests.

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has confirmed after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Luis Arce, the candidate of former president's Movement to Socialism party (MAS), secured victory in the presidential election, held on October 18, with 55.1 percent of the vote.

"Six Federations of the Tropic of Cochabamba are reviewing our request to return on November 11," the former president said.

In addition, Morales said that the Bolivian Workers' Confederation asked for his return.

"The chief executive office [of the confederation], comrade Jacinto Herrera, wants me to come back as soon as possible, also on November 11," the MAS leader said.

In October 2019, the Bolivian opposition refused to accept the victory of then-incumbent president Morales in the election, citing alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process. Under the pressure of protests and the military, Morales stepped down and fled the country. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials followed suit. The opposition vice-speaker of the upper house, Jeanine Anez, took over as interim president.

