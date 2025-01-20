Former British Prime Minister to participate in Saudi Media Forum 2025 sessions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The Saudi Media Forum announced the participation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a panel discussion at its fourth edition, which will be held from February 19 to 21, 2025, to enrich discussions on the future of global media.

Chairman of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA), Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi, emphasized the importance of including global expertise in leadership and media during the forum's activities and sessions, which will contribute to presenting many thought-provoking perspectives on the future of global media.

Organized by SBA, the Saudi Media Forum contributes to supporting media production and finding innovative solutions that enhance creativity and collaboration while keeping pace with the digital transformations in the Kingdom's media system.

It also strengthens partnerships between the media and technology sectors, supporting the Kingdom's regional and global standing.