Former British Soldier Arrested By Taliban Rescued From Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Former British Soldier Arrested by Taliban Rescued From Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) A former British soldier arrested by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has been flown out of Afghanistan by a visiting delegation from the United Kingdom, Sky news reported on Tuesday.

Ben Slater was detained by the militants in September while trying to assist hundreds of Afghans in fleeing the country, the UK broadcaster said.

The former soldier was allowed to depart from Afghanistan on a special flight organized by the Qatari government for the UK Prime Minister's high representative for Afghan transition, Sir Simon Gass, and the charge d'affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan, Martin Longden, who met with the Taliban earlier in the day.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

