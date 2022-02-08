Former Burkinese President Facing 30 Years for Murder of Predecessor - Reports

A military court in Burkina Faso has sentenced former President Blaise Compaore to 20 years for involvement in the murder of his predecessor, Thomas Sankara, during a coup in 1987, Burkinese media reported on Tuesday

Another accused in the crime, Gen. Gilbert Diendere, was charged with a coup attempt in 2015, and might get receive years' imprisonment, and several other accused were acquitted, news portal LeFaso.net reported.

The court also requested that the international arrest warrant against Compaore issued in 2015 be kept, the news outlet added.

The defense will have three weeks from now to make preparations for the next hearing, which will take place on March 1.

Compaore was at helm of the West African nation from 1987-2014 and resigned after demonstrations in the capital city of Ougadougou, prompted by the leader's intentions to run in the next election, flared up.

During Sankara's rule, Compaore was his top associate and participated in the 1983 coup which brought Sankara to power. The leader was assassinated four years later, after which then-Justice Minister Compaore took office of head of state.