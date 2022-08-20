UrduPoint.com

Former Cadet Of Military Lyceum Attacked Fellow Students, One Person Dead - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Former Cadet of Military Lyceum Attacked Fellow Students, One Person Dead - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) A former cadet of a military lyceum in the Argentine province of Santa Fe has attacked his former fellow students, leaving 1 person dead and six more injured, media reported.

According to the TN broadcaster, a group of students were returning home by bus. A driver stopped the bus near a bakery.

The 19-year-old former cadet attacked the driver and stabbed him in the neck. The driver died at the site of the attack.

After that the assailant attacked the students, leaving six people hospitalized. They are in non-life-threatening condition.

The attacker was detained. He reportedly took revenge for the expulsion from the lyceum over bad behavior.   

