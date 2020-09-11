Former Canadian Member of Parliament Charged With Fraud, Breach of Trust - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Former Canadian Member of Parliament Rajvinder Grewal has been charged with fraud and multiple counts of breach of trust, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the RCMP's National Division Sensitive and International Investigations charged Rajvinder Singh Grewal, a former Member of Parliament for the Federal riding of Brampton-East, with four (4) counts of Breach of Trust contrary to Section 122 of the Criminal Code, and one (1) count of Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code," the statement said.

The RCMP said in the release that Grewal appropriated government funds and used his position as a public office holder to solicit loans for his personal benefit.

Grewal resigned from the Liberal Party of Canada soon after it became public that he was being investigated by RCMP for his multi-million-dollar gambling activities.

Grewal is expected to appear in Ottawa court for his first hearing on October 6.