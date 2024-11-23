Former Captain Ritchie Returns For Scotland Against Australia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Jamie Ritchie, the former Scotland captain, will make his first start of the November international series after being selected for Sunday's match at home to Australia.
The Edinburgh flanker, deposed as both skipper and regular starter this year, returns after Glasgow back-row Jack Dempsey was ruled out with an injury sustained in a defeat by world champions South Africa a fortnight ago.
"Jamie was involved in both our wins this year in the Six Nations (against England and Wales)," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.
"He's had to deal with no longer being captain and also deal with the increased competition in the back row. But I believe he's playing some of his best rugby at the end of the season with Edinburgh.
"He was showing his super strengths - he was in the top two of winning jackal turnovers in the URC (United Rugby Championship)."
Townsend has selected what appears to be his strongest available XV as the Dark Blues go in search of a major scalp in their final Test of the year after pushing the Springboks hard before losing 32-15 at Murrayfield.
Scott Cummings returns to the second-row after a one-match ban, while Townsend can field his preferred back three of Blair Kinghorn at full-back and Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe on the wings for the first time since last year's World Cup.
Glasgow's Tom Jordan, who has impressed at full-back, drops to the bench as part of a 5-3 split between forwards and backs.
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Alex Craig, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe
Recent Stories
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
More Stories From World
-
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion18 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table31 seconds ago
-
Putin vows more tests of nuke-capable missile fired at Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine seeking new air-defence systems after latest Russian strike: Zelensky1 hour ago
-
WHO keeps mpox at highest alert level1 hour ago
-
Fears for Gaza hospitals as fuel and aid run low1 hour ago
-
UN chief slams deadly attack in KP's Kurram district, urges probe2 hours ago
-
Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning2 hours ago
-
Suaalii returns as Australia ring changes for Scotland2 hours ago
-
Record 281 aid workers killed in 2024, says UN2 hours ago
-
Guardiola says he will stay even if Man City relegated2 hours ago