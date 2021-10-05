Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont Urges Spanish Courts to Stop Trying to Extradite Him

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont called on the Spanish judicial authorities to cease attempts to extradite him from other European countries.

Earlier in the day, the appeals court in Italy's Sassari reviewed the request of the Spanish authorities to have Puigdemont extradited and ruled to suspend the execution of the order pending a decision of the European Union court on the politician's parliamentary immunity.

"It is time to tell Spain 'Enough.' Enough with acting without positive results, which clearly hampers the solution to the political conflict between Catalonia and Spain," Puigdemont said at a press conference in Italy, broadcast on the website of Spanish newspaper ABC.

Puigdemont has been evading the Spanish justice since October 2017, when he fled the country after being charged with secession over his role in the referendum and unilateral declaration of Catalonia's independence, considered illegal by the Spanish government.

On September 23, the former Catalan leader was detained in Italy's Sardinia but later released from custody.