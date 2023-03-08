Former CDC Director Redfield Says COVID-19 Most Likely Result of 'Accidental Lab Leak'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) COVID-19 was most likely the result of an accidental laboratory leak in China, former US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Based on my initial analysis of the data, I came to believe - and still believe today - that it indicates COVID-19 infections more likely were the result of an accidental lab leak than the result of a natural spillover event," Redfield told the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Redfield said the biology of the virus, including its quick human-to-human transmission, indicated that it evolved in a laboratory through gain-of-function research, whereby scientists attempt to increase the transmissibility or pathogenicity of an organism to better understand it and develop countermeasures against it.

Redfield, a virologist who served as the CDC director under the Trump administration from 2018-2021, oversaw the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.