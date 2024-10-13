Former Champions Ghana In Desperate Fight For AFCON Survival
Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Embattled Ghana coach Otto Addo says they must beat Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday to have a chance of reaching the 2025 finals.
"We have to win," the 49-year-old in a second stint as Black stars boss told reporters after they were held 0-0 at home by Sudan in a third-round Group F clash.
Four-time African champions Ghana squandered several glaring chances to break the deadlock in Accra, and trail leaders Angola by seven points and Sudan by two halfway through qualifying.
The top two finishers after matchday 6 in November secure places at the 24-team finals of a competition Ghana last won in 1982 in Tripoli. They last failed to qualify 21 years ago.
