Former Chief Editor Of Il Sole 24 Ore Faces Trial In Italy Amid False Accounting Charges

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Roberto Napoletano, the former editor-in-chief of Il Sole 24 Ore, a leading Italian business daily, faces trial on charges of false accounting and market manipulation in a decision by Milan's court.

The trial for the well-known journalist, who headed the newspaper from 2011 to 2017, is to begin in Milan on January 16, 2020.

The prosecutors have recognized Napoletano as the de facto head of the publishing company while he was editor-in-chief.

According to the prosecution's case, the news firm had inflated official edition size data to paint a favorable picture of its financial situation at a time when the business was struggling with a severe financial crisis. In October 2016, approximately 75 percent of the company's journalists voted for the chief editor's resignation after unveiling the data on heavy losses.

However, Napoletano had refused to comply.

On March 20, 2017, the chief editor was reported to be under investigation on the issue, and later that day, the news agency's journalists declared an indefinite strike demanding his resignation.

Meanwhile, the former chief executive and former chairman of the company, Donatella Treu and Benito Benedini, who were also under investigation, decided to cooperate with the prosecutors and pleaded guilty. As a result, Benedini accepted a sentence of one year and five months and a deposit payment of 100,000 Euros ($111,000) as compensation. For Treu, the sentence was one year and eight months and a deposit payment of 300,000 euros as compensation. Il Sole 24 Ore was ordered to pay 50,000 euros as compensation.

