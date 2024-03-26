Open Menu

Former China Football Chief Given Life Sentence For 'huge' Bribery

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The former chairman of the Chinese Football Association has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes worth $11 million, state media said Tuesday, part of a crackdown on corruption in the domestic game.

Chen Xuyuan took advantage of his positions at the CFA and other bodies to "illegally accept sums of money from other people totalling 81.03 million Yuan ($11 million)", the Communist Party-run People's Daily newspaper said.

The bribes Chen took were "particularly huge" and his actions "seriously damaged fair competition and order", the report said.

He "caused serious consequences for the national football industry", it added.

Chen, who became CFA chairman in 2019 but held other positions in the game prior to that, in January appeared in a televised documentary confessing to having accepted money from those wishing to get in his good books.

