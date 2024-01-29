Former China Football Head Pleads Guilty To Bribery
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The former head of China's top football body Chen Xuyuan pleaded guilty to bribery on Monday, Beijing's state media said, as an anti-corruption drive sweeps up once-major figures in the sport.
Chen -- who as boss of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) once promised to turn a page on the corruption scandals that have plagued the sport -- was placed under investigation last February for "serious violations of discipline and the law".
On Monday, the prosecution accused him of taking more than 81 million Yuan ($11.3 million) in bribes in exchange for helping with "project contracting, investment and operation", among other matters.
Chen pleaded guilty and "expressed remorse", state news agency Xinhua said.
The trial was adjourned with judgement to be announced at a later, unspecified date.
Chen was indicted in September for corruption, and earlier this month appeared in a televised documentary confessing to have accepted large sums from those wishing to get in his good graces.
Former Chinese national football team coach Li Tie also appeared in the documentary, in which, he said he paid Chen two million yuan in bribes to secure his job.
CCTV regularly airs confessions by criminal suspects including former officials, before they have appeared in court -- a practice widely condemned by rights groups.
"Fans can accept the fact that the state of Chinese football is bad," Chen said in the documentary.
"But they cannot forgive corruption," he added. "I would like to deeply apologise to all Chinese fans."
Football fan President Xi Jinping once said he wanted China not only to host the World Cup, but win it.
But that goal appears further away than ever after the corruption probe and the national team's worst Asian Cup performance in history this month. Around 10 senior leaders and executives of the CFA have been brought down in recent years including Chen.
Xinhua said that it understood two other sports officials' bribery cases had been heard by courts on Monday, including that of Chen Yongliang, former CFA executive deputy secretary-general.
bur-oho/reb/ssy
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From World
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes5 seconds ago
-
China, Thailand FM hold annual consultation to strengthen bilateral ties16 seconds ago
-
Monaco royals rocked by new claims over offshore assets10 minutes ago
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes10 minutes ago
-
Myanmar sends representative to ASEAN meet for first time in two years21 minutes ago
-
Chinese ice sculpture, lantern exhibition opens in Norway50 minutes ago
-
Massive turnout as over 127,000 in San Francisco vote for Khalistan51 minutes ago
-
Fuellkrug hat-trick sends Dortmund past Bochum and into top four1 hour ago
-
Professional housecleaning demand surges as Spring Festival approaches1 hour ago
-
China earmarks 30 mln yuan for reconstruction of landslide-hit regions1 hour ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Monday1 hour ago
-
Malaysia's producer price index contracts 1.3 pct in December 20232 hours ago