Former China Head Coach Li Re-appointed As Cangzhou Mighty Lions General Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Former China head coach Li re-appointed as Cangzhou Mighty Lions general manager

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Li Xiaopeng, the former head coach of the Chinese men's national football team, has been re-appointed general manger of the Chinese top-flight club Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The Cangzhou club announced the appointment in a brief statement on Monday, saying they wish Li, who spent a pleasant spell as the club's general manager nine years ago, will achieve equally impressive results at the post he is familiar with.

Li, 49, has been unemployed since he was replaced by Aleksandar Jankovic as China head coach in February 2023.

The Cangzhou club currently sit 13th in the Chinese Super League table with 16 points, three points above the relegation zone.

