Former Chinese Defence Minister Expelled From Communist Party: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Former Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party, state media said Thursday, after he was sacked abruptly last year in unexplained circumstances.

"The Politburo...

has decided to expel Li Shangfu from the party, terminate his credentials as a representative of the 20th National Congress, and transfer his suspected criminal issues to military procuratorial organs for review and prosecution," state broadcaster CCTV said.

The Communist Party's powerful Politburo of senior leaders convened on Thursday to review a report on Li's status.

