Former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin Dies Aged 96 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at the age of 96, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The broadcaster reported that Jiang Zemin suffered from leukemia complicated by multiple organ failure, it was impossible to save him. He died on November 30, 2022 at 12:13 p.m. local time (04:13 GMT) in Shanghai at the age of 96.