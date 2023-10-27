Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 68, state media reported Friday.

A reform-minded bureaucrat, Li was once tipped as the country's future leader only to be eclipsed by President Xi Jinping, under whom he served as premier for 10 years.

Xinhua news agency said Li had a sudden heart attack on Thursday and passed away in the early hours of Friday in Shanghai, where he had been resting.