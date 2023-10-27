Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China central committees and former premier, passed away on Friday in Shanghai, CGTN reported.

Li recently had a rest in Shanghai. On October 26, Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on October 27 after all rescue measures failed. He died at the age of 68.

APP/asg