Former Chinese Premier Li Peng Dies At 90: Xinhua
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:31 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Former Chinese premier Li Peng -- known as the "Butcher of Beijing" for his role in the Tiananmen Square crackdown -- has died aged 90, state broadcaster Xinhua said Tuesday.
The former chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee died of "illness" in Beijing on Monday, Xinhua said.