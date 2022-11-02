UrduPoint.com

Former CIA Chief Pompeo Served With Lawsuit Alleging US Spied On Julian Assange Visitors

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Former CIA Chief Pompeo Served With Lawsuit Alleging US Spied on Julian Assange Visitors

A group of US citizen journalists and lawyers who visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while he lived under asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London served former CIA Director Mike Pompeo with a lawsuit alleging the US government spied on them during their visits, a video shared by the Assange Defense Committee shows

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) A group of US citizen journalists and lawyers who visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while he lived under asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London served former CIA Director Mike Pompeo with a lawsuit alleging the US government spied on them during their visits, a video shared by the Assange Defense Committee shows.

Assange, wanted by the US government on charges of disclosing classified information and violating the Espionage Act, took refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy from June 2012 until his arrest in April 2019, after which hearings began to extradite him to the United States.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed in August, include attorneys and journalists who met with Assange while he lived in the embassy. The lawsuit alleges that the visitors were required to surrender their electronic devices to private security personnel before meeting with Assange.

The private security personnel copied information from the devices and gave it to the CIA, then headed by Pompeo, without the plaintiffs' or the Ecuadorian government's knowledge, according to the lawsuit.

The group is suing Pompeo, CIA and the private security company and its CEO.

On Tuesday, the Assange Defense Committee shared a video on social media showing Pompeo getting served with the lawsuit, providing formal notice of the court case against him as is typically required in civil cases.

Last month, the CIA confirmed receipt of its summons to court, according to court filings.

The plaintiffs claim that the alleged surveillance amounts to a violation of the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees a right to privacy. The lawsuit requests a jury assess the case and award damages. Additionally, it requests the CIA purge any files it may have related to the allegations.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Related Topics

Social Media Lawyers CIA Company London New York United States April May June August 2019 From Government Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Govt prioritizes welfare of poor segments; Faisal ..

Govt prioritizes welfare of poor segments; Faisal Kundi

3 minutes ago
 HEC organizes online orientation sessions for VCs, ..

HEC organizes online orientation sessions for VCs, Rectors

3 minutes ago
 CPEC designed to serve as framework for regional c ..

CPEC designed to serve as framework for regional connectivity: Chinese expert

3 minutes ago
 Europe temperature rise more than twice global ave ..

Europe temperature rise more than twice global average: UN

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras system at Pi ..

Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras system at Pilot School Larkana

6 minutes ago
 22-player women U19 camp to commence from 4 Novemb ..

22-player women U19 camp to commence from 4 November

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.