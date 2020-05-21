Former CIA Director Hayden Calls US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty 'Insane'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden said on Thursday that the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty is "insane."

"This is insane. I was the director of CIA," Hayden said via Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed reports that his administration will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, but added that the agreement could later be revived or replaced with a new deal.

Hayden served as the Director of CIA for nearly three years during the administration of President George W.

Bush and during the first months of the administration President Barack Obama.

Russian Foreign Ministry Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control head Vladimir Ermakov told Sputnik that Moscow has not yet received an official notification from Washington about its decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty. However, a withdrawal by the United States would be regrettable if it happens.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord to collect data on military activities.