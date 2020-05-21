UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former CIA Director Hayden Calls US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty 'Insane'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Former CIA Director Hayden Calls US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty 'Insane'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Former CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden said on Thursday that the Trump administration's decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty is "insane."

"This is insane. I was the director of CIA," Hayden said via Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump confirmed reports that his administration will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty, but added that the agreement could later be revived or replaced with a new deal.

Hayden served as the Director of CIA for nearly three years during the administration of President George W.

Bush and during the first months of the administration President Barack Obama.

Russian Foreign Ministry Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control head Vladimir Ermakov told Sputnik that Moscow has not yet received an official notification from Washington about its decision to leave the Open Skies Treaty. However, a withdrawal by the United States would be regrettable if it happens.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord to collect data on military activities.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Moscow Washington George W. Bush Twitter CIA Trump Vladimir Putin United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

25 minutes ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

25 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

25 minutes ago

Indian nurse&#039;s e-meeting with Sheikh Mohamed ..

25 minutes ago

ADAFSA conducting survey to identify COVID-19 impa ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.