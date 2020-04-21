Former Coach at California University Pleads Guilty in Admissions Scandal - Justice Dept.

A former soccer coach at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) agreed to plead guilty to bribery and fraud charges in helping to admit applicants to the university, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A former soccer coach at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) agreed to plead guilty to bribery and fraud charges in helping to admit applicants to the university, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Jorge Salcedo, 47, of Los Angeles, California, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled. According to the terms of the plea agreement, the government will recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, one year of supervised release, a fine, forfeiture in the amount of $200,000 and restitution," the release said.

In 2016, Salcedo and a former head coach of women's soccer at the University of Southern California agreed to facilitate the admission of the daughter of Davina and Bruce Isackson to UCLA as a purported women's soccer recruit. For his part in the deal, Salcedo received $100,000 for his efforts, the release said.

Four other athletic officials have previously pleaded guilty in the case, the release added.

More than 50 parents and officials in college athletic departments have either pleaded guilty or face criminal charges in a US college admissions scandal that surfaced in 2019, exposing bribes paid by parents to win admission for their children into competitive universities.