Former Conservative PM Accuses Johnson Of Weakening UK's Influence After Partygate

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Former Conservative Prime Minister John Major on Thursday accused Boris Johnson of weakening UKs influence in the world and corroding trust in politics following revelations that Johnson and his staff held parties at his official residence in Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown

"Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity... unfortunately, that trust is being lost, and our reputation overseas has fallen because of our conduct. We are weakening our influence in the world," Major said in a speech delivered at the Institute for Government.

The former prime minister, who served from 1990-1997, openly accused Johnson of breaking the law over the social gatherings reportedly held at Downing Street during lockdown and trying to "defend the indefensible.

"At Number 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws. Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible," he stressed.

Major�s scathing attack on his fellow party member comes as the London Metropolitan Police is investigating whether the social gatherings were in breach of COVID-19 health regulations.

An internal probe into the parties ordered by the prime minister has concluded that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."

