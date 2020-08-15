UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Contender For Belarusian Presidency Tsepkalo Rejects Bribery Accusation As Nonsense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

Former Contender for Belarusian Presidency Tsepkalo Rejects Bribery Accusation as Nonsense

Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo who fled the country in July rejected on Saturday bribery accusation and told Sputnik that the case against him was politically motivated and not supported by evidence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo who fled the country in July rejected on Saturday bribery accusation and told Sputnik that the case against him was politically motivated and not supported by evidence.

The ex-diplomat and entrepreneur told Sputnik earlier in the day that Belarus had launched a criminal probe accusing the politician of taking a bribe in 2012, and issued a wanted persons notice for him.

"This [bribery accusation] is complete nonsense. It is simply politically motivated. I completely deny this. There was no bribe. This is complete nonsense and there is no evidence," Tsepkalo said.

Related Topics

Belarus July Criminals

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

6 minutes ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

17 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

60 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy continues rescue, relief operations ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews arrangements during Muharram- ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.