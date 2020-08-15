Former Contender for Belarusian Presidency Tsepkalo Rejects Bribery Accusation as Nonsense

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo who fled the country in July rejected on Saturday bribery accusation and told Sputnik that the case against him was politically motivated and not supported by evidence.

The ex-diplomat and entrepreneur told Sputnik earlier in the day that Belarus had launched a criminal probe accusing the politician of taking a bribe in 2012, and issued a wanted persons notice for him.

"This [bribery accusation] is complete nonsense. It is simply politically motivated. I completely deny this. There was no bribe. This is complete nonsense and there is no evidence," Tsepkalo said.